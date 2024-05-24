OwnID Liveness Logo

OwnID Liveness

by OwnID

Liveness detection defending capture layer against injection & deepfakes

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AuthenticationFraud Detection
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OwnID Liveness Description

OwnID Liveness is an identity verification solution that focuses on defending the capture layer against modern fraud techniques. The product validates device and application integrity, detects injection and emulator behavior, and identifies signal manipulation and replay attempts. The solution addresses attacks that target the capture layer rather than facial recognition itself, including emulators, injection attacks, and deepfake replays. It provides adaptive liveness challenges in real time and monitors for malicious networks and applications. The product reports an average capture time of approximately 2.5 seconds, a conversion rate of approximately 99.5%, and a false acceptance rate of 0.1%. It operates as the capture and liveness layer within OwnID's platform, feeding signals into behavioral and network intelligence systems. OwnID Liveness was designed for adversarial environments where attackers evolve continuously. The solution includes reaction frameworks that can be deployed quickly without disrupting user experience or conversion rates. It defends against unauthorized access attempts and validates the integrity of the interaction throughout the authentication process.

OwnID Liveness FAQ

Common questions about OwnID Liveness including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OwnID Liveness is Liveness detection defending capture layer against injection & deepfakes developed by OwnID. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, Fraud Detection.

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