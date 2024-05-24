Privy Digital Identity Description

Privy Digital Identity is a digital identity verification and single sign-on platform operating in Indonesia. The service provides verified digital identities for users and enables businesses to authenticate users without conducting repeated KYC processes. The platform operates as a licensed Certificate Authority (PSrE) certified by Kominfo and integrates with Dukcapil, Indonesia's national civil registration database, for identity verification. Privy issues digital certificates that provide legal assurance for identity verification. The service functions as an identity provider that allows users to log in to multiple platforms using their Privy ID credentials. Businesses can embed Privy Digital Identity into their platforms to streamline user onboarding and authentication processes. The platform eliminates the need for businesses to perform OCR, liveness checks, or e-KTP validation for each user registration. Privy participates in OJK's (Indonesia Financial Services Authority) regulatory sandbox as a digital identity provider. The platform serves multiple sectors including insurance, fintech, banking, education, healthcare, and telecommunications. The service provides access to millions of verified users through an API integration. Businesses can use the platform to reduce user acquisition costs and onboarding time while maintaining compliance with Indonesian regulatory requirements.