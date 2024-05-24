OneSpan Sign Description

OneSpan Sign is an electronic signature platform that provides identity verification and authentication capabilities for document signing workflows. The product offers multiple authentication methods to verify signer identities before they access documents requiring signatures. The platform includes government photo ID verification using machine learning algorithms to analyze the authenticity of passports, driver's licenses, and other government-issued IDs captured via mobile device cameras. Biometric verification compares selfie images against authenticated ID documents using facial recognition algorithms, with liveness detection to prevent static image fraud. Authentication options include SMS one-time PIN delivery, Q&A challenge questions based on shared secrets between sender and signer, and knowledge-based authentication that connects to third-party credit bureaus to generate dynamic multiple-choice questionnaires. The platform supports certificate-based authentication using local and remote digital certificates from trusted authorities. Single sign-on integration is available for enterprise environments. For European markets, the platform supports Qualified Electronic Signatures through integration with qualified Trust Service Providers under eIDAS regulation. The platform also supports U.S. Government smart cards and European IDs for certificate-based signing. ID verification and authentication features are offered as add-ons to base OneSpan Sign plans, allowing organizations to select appropriate security levels for different transaction types.