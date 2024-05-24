ID4Good Description

ID4Good is a self-custody digital identity application that provides authentication and authorization capabilities for digital services. The application stores all data locally on the user's device with encryption, without collecting or transmitting personal information to the company's servers. The application enables users to create a digital identity that can be used to login and authorize access across multiple platforms and applications. Authentication is performed through device biometrics combined with QR code scanning. The system separates physical identity from digital identity by not collecting location, gender, age, or other personal information unless required for KYC compliance. ID4Good includes post-quantum secure cryptography for protection against future threats. The application supports encrypted backup functionality to prevent data loss when changing devices. Users maintain control over which information is shared with third parties and can revoke access at any time. For businesses, ID4Good can be integrated into websites, web stores, and applications for customer authentication, including physical access validation. The system provides a self-custody approach where users manage their own keys and data. The application is available for Android, iOS, and Ledger hardware devices. It is designed to work within the Bloqs4Good ecosystem including Wallet4Good and Dept. of Good products, though it can also function with third-party web portals and decentralized applications.