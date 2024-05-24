Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform Logo

Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform

by Anonybit

Identity management platform using biometrics and decentralized architecture

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Authentication
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Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform Description

Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform is an identity management solution that uses biometric authentication across the user lifecycle. The platform addresses identity verification from digital onboarding through authentication and account recovery. The system employs a decentralized infrastructure that stores and processes personal data in a distributed manner rather than in centralized databases. This architecture is designed to reduce the risk of data breaches and ransomware attacks by eliminating central data repositories. The platform can be deployed across multiple service channels including in-person interactions, online services, help desk operations, and chat interfaces. It integrates biometric verification throughout the user journey to address security gaps that may be exploited during different stages of the identity lifecycle. The solution targets industries including banking, financial services, hospitality, hospitals and healthcare, retail, and telecommunications. The platform focuses on preventing account takeover fraud and data breaches through its privacy-by-design approach and decentralized data storage model.

Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform FAQ

Common questions about Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform is Identity management platform using biometrics and decentralized architecture developed by Anonybit. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.

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