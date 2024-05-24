CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Jumio Authentication with Advanced Liveness Detection Logo

Jumio Authentication with Advanced Liveness Detection

by Jumio

Biometric authentication using selfie-based liveness detection and ID verification

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AuthenticationFraud Detection
Jumio Authentication with Advanced Liveness Detection Description

Jumio Authentication with Advanced Liveness Detection is an identity verification and authentication solution that uses biometric technology to verify and authenticate users. The product operates through a three-step process: acquisition, enrollment, and authentication. During acquisition, the system captures an image of a government-issued ID and a selfie, performs liveness detection, and creates a biometric template. At enrollment, the selfie is compared to the photo on the ID to establish the user's digital identity. For subsequent authentication, users take a fresh selfie, which undergoes liveness detection and is compared against the stored biometric template to unlock their account. The solution employs patented active illumination technology for liveness detection to protect against deepfakes, spoofing attempts, and injection attacks. The liveness detection has been tested by NIST/NVLAP Accredited Lab iBeta for ISO Presentation Attack Detection in accordance with ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard. The system supports cross-platform portability, allowing users to enroll on one device type and authenticate on another. Biometric templates are stored in encrypted format and can be hosted on customer servers. The authentication system uses adaptive learning, comparing new biometric templates against the original and all subsequent templates to improve accuracy over time. The product provides passwordless authentication as an alternative to traditional methods like passwords, SMS-based two-factor authentication, and knowledge-based authentication.

Jumio Authentication with Advanced Liveness Detection FAQ

Common questions about Jumio Authentication with Advanced Liveness Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Jumio Authentication with Advanced Liveness Detection is Biometric authentication using selfie-based liveness detection and ID verification developed by Jumio. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, Fraud Detection.

