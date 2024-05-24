1Kosmos Identity Verification Description

1Kosmos Identity Verification is a distributed identity cloud service that combines identity verification with passwordless authentication. The platform provides a digital wallet solution for workforce, customer, and citizen identity use cases. The product performs identity verification during user onboarding and account provisioning, supporting document verification and biometric authentication. It includes LiveID technology for liveness detection and biometric verification with claimed accuracy over 99%. The platform eliminates password-based authentication across enterprise systems and applications. 1Kosmos offers identity verification capabilities for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, worker onboarding, and citizen identity verification. The digital wallet allows users to store and control their verified identity credentials, with user-managed privacy and consent controls. The platform is certified to NIST 800-63-3 standards, UK-DIATF, FIDO2, ISO/IEC 30107-1 and 30107-3, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type 2. It has achieved FedRAMP High authorization and Kantara certification. The solution is GDPR compliant. The product provides SDK and APIs for integration with existing systems. It supports multi-device access and includes over 50 out-of-the-box integrations with identity and access management systems, HR platforms, and enterprise applications. The platform serves workforce authentication, customer authentication, and government citizen identity use cases across financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, insurance, and government sectors.