Jumio Risk Signals Description

Jumio Risk Signals is an identity verification and risk assessment platform designed to evaluate customer risk throughout the customer lifecycle. The product provides access to over 500 data sources to verify personally identifiable information and assess risk levels during onboarding and ongoing monitoring. The platform offers customizable risk workflows that allow organizations to apply varying levels of friction based on risk signals. It generates a composite risk score that enables automated decision-making during customer onboarding processes. The system supports both initial verification during user onboarding and periodic monitoring of existing customers. Key services include Geo IP Check for assessing IP address risk and location verification, Global Identity Check for validating user information against global identity databases, Device Check for detecting device-based fraud indicators, Phone Number Check for evaluating phone number risk and reputation, Email Check for assessing email address risk factors, Address Checks for validating physical addresses, Government Database Checks for verifying ID data against official records, and Social Security Number Check for U.S.-based verification. The platform is designed to support regulatory compliance requirements for financial services, particularly AML regulations that mandate risk-based approaches to customer onboarding. It provides analytics dashboards for trend visualization and maintains security certifications including ISO/IEC 27001:2013, PCI DSS, and SOC2 Type 2.