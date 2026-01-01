Fraud.com Udentify Logo

Fraud.com Udentify

Biometric identity verification and fraud prevention platform

IAM
Commercial
Fraud.com Udentify Description

Fraud.com Udentify is a biometric identity verification and authentication platform designed to prevent fraud across digital customer journeys. The platform combines three main solutions: Udentify for identity verification, aiReflex for transaction fraud detection, and fcase for fraud orchestration. Udentify provides biometric identity verification using AI-based facial and voice recognition with passive liveness detection to verify customers, users, employees, business partners, patients, students, and players during account opening and onboarding. The solution operates across mobile, web, and telephone channels and offers reusable biometrics capabilities. The platform includes passwordless authentication functionality that allows users to access services through facial scans, voice recognition, or both methods combined. This replaces traditional password-based authentication systems. aiReflex is an omnichannel AI-based fraud prevention suite that analyzes transactions and behavioral patterns in real-time to identify fraudulent transactions and reduce false positives. It uses white box AI to help financial institutions identify complex fraud scenarios. fcase provides fraud orchestration capabilities that create a centralized view of existing anti-fraud investments, enabling collaboration and a single customer view across fraud prevention systems. This component aims to reduce fraud and operational costs while managing customer risk. The platform is used by financial institutions, telecommunications companies, and other organizations requiring identity verification and fraud prevention capabilities.

