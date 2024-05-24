Constella Continuous Identity Risk Scoring Logo

Constella Continuous Identity Risk Scoring

Identity risk scoring & fraud detection using exposed data from dark web sources

Constella Continuous Identity Risk Scoring is an identity verification and fraud detection solution that monitors identity-related threats using a data lake containing 124 billion entries collected from surface, deep, and dark web sources over 15 years. The platform provides continuous monitoring to detect fraudulent activities that occur outside corporate networks. The solution screens user identities during account onboarding and throughout the account lifecycle by cross-referencing identity attributes against historical records of compromised credentials, stolen identities, and fraudulent activities. It identifies synthetic identities by comparing verified identity attributes against fabricated or copied information. The platform monitors for account takeover attempts by detecting the use of compromised credentials during sign-up and sign-in processes. It provides risk scoring based on user history, flagging accounts with no known history for increased scrutiny and denying access to identified malicious entities. For employee security, the solution performs background verification and monitors for suspicious behavior, including activities on underground marketplaces or engagement in criminal hacking activities. It also detects insider threats by monitoring for signs of employees disclosing confidential information or positioning themselves for unauthorized purposes. The platform serves multiple industries including financial institutions, e-commerce, government agencies, healthcare providers, telecommunications, and FinTech companies for KYC compliance, fraud prevention, and identity verification requirements.

Constella Continuous Identity Risk Scoring is Identity risk scoring & fraud detection using exposed data from dark web sources developed by Constella Intelligence. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring, Fraud Detection.

