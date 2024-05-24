Ubisecure RapidLEI Description

Ubisecure RapidLEI is an accredited Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) issuer and management platform that provides verified organization identity services. The platform enables organizations to register, manage, and use LEIs for regulatory compliance and business relationships. The service functions as the world's largest accredited LEI issuer, providing automated LEI registration and management capabilities. Organizations can obtain LEIs through the platform, which uses algorithms to automate the application process and reduce manual effort. RapidLEI supports Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) workflows by providing access to verified organization reference data. The platform connects different regional and private organization identifiers used in customer onboarding processes. Organizations can use LEI data to streamline client onboarding, reduce manual data checking, and improve entity data quality. The platform includes LEI discovery, issuance, and management capabilities. It supports automated LEI issuance through the GLEIF approved Validation Agent framework, allowing organizations to integrate LEI reference data into their KYC workflows. For banking and enterprise clients, RapidLEI provides an LEI management portal with status reporting, analytics, and a dashboard for managing internal and client LEIs. The platform tracks LEI subscription status and provides alerts to prevent LEIs from lapsing. The service supports organization authentication use cases where LEIs can be used as an authentication method for authorized representation. This includes support for the Verifiable LEI (vLEI) credential, enabling individuals to authenticate and assert their rights to represent organizations.