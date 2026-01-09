Glide Identity Glide-In Description

Glide Identity Glide-In is an identity verification solution that enables touchless check-in and authentication through SIM-based cryptographic authentication. The product allows users to verify their identity by tapping their phone on NFC or scanning a QR code, which initiates a connection with the user's mobile carrier to perform device-bound authentication. The system performs instant identity confirmation through carrier-based verification and can issue verified credentials that are stored in digital wallets for future reuse. This approach eliminates traditional paperwork and manual verification processes. Glide-In is designed for use cases including hotel check-ins, event registration, car rentals, workplace access control, and venue entry. The solution integrates into existing systems through minimal code implementation and provides SDK wrappers for simplified deployment. The platform supports flexible cloud deployment options. The authentication method is described as unphishable due to its cryptographic nature and device binding through the SIM card. Once a user's identity is verified, the credential can be saved and reused for subsequent check-ins, reducing friction in repeat interactions.