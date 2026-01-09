Glide Identity Glide-In Logo

Glide Identity Glide-In

SIM-based identity verification for touchless check-in and authentication

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Glide Identity Glide-In is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Glide Identity Glide-In Description

Glide Identity Glide-In is an identity verification solution that enables touchless check-in and authentication through SIM-based cryptographic authentication. The product allows users to verify their identity by tapping their phone on NFC or scanning a QR code, which initiates a connection with the user's mobile carrier to perform device-bound authentication. The system performs instant identity confirmation through carrier-based verification and can issue verified credentials that are stored in digital wallets for future reuse. This approach eliminates traditional paperwork and manual verification processes. Glide-In is designed for use cases including hotel check-ins, event registration, car rentals, workplace access control, and venue entry. The solution integrates into existing systems through minimal code implementation and provides SDK wrappers for simplified deployment. The platform supports flexible cloud deployment options. The authentication method is described as unphishable due to its cryptographic nature and device binding through the SIM card. Once a user's identity is verified, the credential can be saved and reused for subsequent check-ins, reducing friction in repeat interactions.

Glide Identity Glide-In FAQ

Common questions about Glide Identity Glide-In including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Glide Identity Glide-In is SIM-based identity verification for touchless check-in and authentication developed by Glide Identity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, Mobile Security, Access Control.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →