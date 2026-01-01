RSA Help Desk Live Verify
Passwordless bi-directional identity verification for help desk interactions
RSA Help Desk Live Verify
Passwordless bi-directional identity verification for help desk interactions
RSA Help Desk Live Verify Description
RSA Help Desk Live Verify is an identity verification solution designed to secure help desk interactions through passwordless, bi-directional authentication. The product authenticates both help desk staff and end users simultaneously during support interactions to prevent social engineering attacks, technical support scams, and impersonation attempts. The solution eliminates the need for users to share PINs or personal details during help desk verification processes. It provides real-time threat detection through continuous anomaly detection and intelligent policies that monitor support workflows for fraudulent activity. The system includes protection against malware, trojans, and other threats targeting mobile authentication. RSA Help Desk Live Verify supports various use cases including password resets, remote user support, and high-risk transactions such as wire transfers and real-time payments. The product applies context-aware verification to secure sensitive actions and maintains consistent authentication across field, remote, and office-based employees. The solution is part of the RSA Unified Identity Platform and integrates with the broader RSA identity ecosystem including authentication, access management, governance, and lifecycle capabilities. It is positioned to support Zero Trust architecture implementations and can function as an enhanced security layer for Microsoft Entra ID environments.
RSA Help Desk Live Verify FAQ
Common questions about RSA Help Desk Live Verify including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RSA Help Desk Live Verify is Passwordless bi-directional identity verification for help desk interactions developed by RSA Security LLC. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Authentication, Fraud Detection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership