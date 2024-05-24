G+D SecurityTech Description

G+D SecurityTech provides digital security solutions across three primary domains: Connectivity & IoT, Identity Technology, and Digital Infrastructures. The Connectivity & IoT offering includes solutions for pluggable SIM, eSIM, and iSIM technologies, embedded operating systems, lifecycle management, global connectivity services, and IoT solutions. G+D positions itself as a provider of eSIM solutions and serves mobile network operators, automotive manufacturers, IoT device makers, technology providers, and enterprises across IoT sectors. The Identity Technology domain focuses on identification documents, identity management solutions, and verification capabilities for both physical and digital spaces. Through its joint venture Veridos, G+D issues, manages, and verifies legal identities, offering identity portfolio services to over 100 countries worldwide. The Digital Infrastructures segment delivers cybersecurity solutions for eHealth, Homeland Security, Industry, Public Authorities, and Defense & Space sectors. This includes solutions provided through secunet, G+D's listed subsidiary that serves as an IT security partner for the Federal Republic of Germany. The company targets governments, public authorities, and enterprises requiring secure connectivity for mobile devices, legal identity protection, and digital infrastructure security.