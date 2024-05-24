WebID All-In-One Identity Hub Logo

WebID All-In-One Identity Hub

by webid solutions

Identity verification platform for KYC/KYB compliance and user authentication

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Authentication
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WebID All-In-One Identity Hub Description

WebID All-In-One Identity Hub is an identity verification platform designed to automate identity processes for businesses requiring KYC (Know Your Customer) and KYB (Know Your Business) compliance. The platform provides multiple verification methods to accommodate different security requirements and use cases. The solution offers several verification approaches including AccountID for bank-based identity verification through reference transfers, AutoID for AI-powered automated verification, VideoID with both live agent review and fully automated options, CorporateID for business entity verification including beneficial owner identification, and TrueID for authenticating users with existing digital identities via SMS-OTP. The platform is designed to comply with AML (Anti-Money Laundering) regulations and eIDAS standards where applicable. It serves regulated industries including banking, fintech, telecommunications, e-commerce, e-government, and entertainment sectors. The system provides automated identity verification workflows, document verification capabilities, and identity documentation features. It supports verification of individuals and legal entities, partnerships, and beneficial owners for corporate customers. WebID processes identity verifications through a combination of AI technology and human expert review depending on the verification method selected. The platform aims to reduce manual processing costs while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements across multiple jurisdictions.

WebID All-In-One Identity Hub FAQ

Common questions about WebID All-In-One Identity Hub including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WebID All-In-One Identity Hub is Identity verification platform for KYC/KYB compliance and user authentication developed by webid solutions. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.

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