Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud
Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design
Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud
Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design
Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud Description
Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud is a biometric identity management platform that uses decentralized architecture to store and process biometric data. The system breaks biometric samples into anonymized, sharded bits that are distributed across a multi-party cloud environment where they remain separated and are never reassembled, even during matching operations. The platform supports enrollment from multiple capture sources including identity verification systems, live capture, and document scans. During enrollment, biometric data is converted into sharded bits and distributed throughout decentralized nodes. For authentication, the system captures a new biometric sample, converts it to sharded bits, and performs matching operations across the distributed environment without reconstructing the original biometric data. The solution employs multi-party computation and zero-knowledge proofs to ensure no single party has access to complete biometric data. Each component is encrypted with separate cryptographic keys that are not accessible to administrators. The platform supports multiple biometric modalities including face, voice, fingerprint, and iris recognition through third-party algorithm integration. The system can be deployed across multiple cloud environments and is designed to comply with GDPR and other data protection regulations. It provides both 1:1 matching and 1:N lookup capabilities while maintaining data localization controls and consent-based processing. The platform includes liveness detection during authentication and returns matching scores in milliseconds.
Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud FAQ
Common questions about Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud is Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design developed by Anonybit. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.
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Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture
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