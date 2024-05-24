Loading...
Decentralized identity platform using SSI and verifiable credentials
Decentralized identity platform using SSI and verifiable credentials
Spherity Decentralized Identity is a platform that implements self-sovereign identity (SSI) concepts and verifiable credentials to establish digital trust in ecosystems. The platform enables organizations to build trusted ecosystems using decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and verifiable credentials. The solution provides decentralized identifiers that serve as unique, permanent, discoverable and verifiable addresses. It supports verifiable credentials for secure storage of cryptographically secure, privacy-respecting, and machine-readable data. The platform includes access management capabilities with role-based access control (RBAC) and attribute-based access control (ABAC) for configuring data access and privacy controls. It operates within trust frameworks that define governance principles, ecosystem rules, and technical standards aligned with SSI concepts. Spherity integrates with multiple identity ecosystems including Catena-X, EBSI (European Blockchain Services Infrastructure), IDunion, and Gaia-X. The platform addresses use cases in circular economy models, product lifecycle traceability, and regulatory compliance through decentralized data cooperation.
Common questions about Spherity Decentralized Identity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Spherity Decentralized Identity is Decentralized identity platform using SSI and verifiable credentials developed by spherity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with RBAC, MFA.
German federal tech company offering security, identity & trust solutions.
Digital security hardware & software for connectivity, payment, and identity.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox
E-signature platform with ID verification and authentication options
Digital identity verification and SSO platform for Indonesia
Digital identity wallet for decentralized citizen identity in financial services