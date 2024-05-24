Spherity Decentralized Identity Description

Spherity Decentralized Identity is a platform that implements self-sovereign identity (SSI) concepts and verifiable credentials to establish digital trust in ecosystems. The platform enables organizations to build trusted ecosystems using decentralized identifiers (DIDs) and verifiable credentials. The solution provides decentralized identifiers that serve as unique, permanent, discoverable and verifiable addresses. It supports verifiable credentials for secure storage of cryptographically secure, privacy-respecting, and machine-readable data. The platform includes access management capabilities with role-based access control (RBAC) and attribute-based access control (ABAC) for configuring data access and privacy controls. It operates within trust frameworks that define governance principles, ecosystem rules, and technical standards aligned with SSI concepts. Spherity integrates with multiple identity ecosystems including Catena-X, EBSI (European Blockchain Services Infrastructure), IDunion, and Gaia-X. The platform addresses use cases in circular economy models, product lifecycle traceability, and regulatory compliance through decentralized data cooperation.