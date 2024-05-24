ValidSoft Voice Biometrics
Voice biometric authentication for workforce identity assurance in call centers
ValidSoft Voice Biometrics
Voice biometric authentication for workforce identity assurance in call centers
ValidSoft Voice Biometrics Description
ValidSoft Voice Biometrics is an identity verification solution that uses voice biometric technology to authenticate users in call center environments. The product focuses on workforce identity assurance, specifically targeting the prevention of unauthorized proxy agents in remote call center operations. The solution provides continuous agent identity verification during call center interactions, using voice as the biometric authentication factor. It is designed to protect conversations and data from unauthorized access while maintaining a friction-free user experience. The product aims to address security challenges in call center environments where remote work arrangements may increase the risk of unauthorized individuals accessing systems or handling customer interactions. The voice biometric technology analyzes voice characteristics to verify that the authenticated agent is the actual person conducting the call. ValidSoft Voice Biometrics is positioned to help organizations reduce data breaches, prevent fraud, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and improve customer experience by providing secure authentication without adding complexity to the user workflow. The solution supports multiple channels and modalities for deployment flexibility.
ValidSoft Voice Biometrics FAQ
Common questions about ValidSoft Voice Biometrics including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ValidSoft Voice Biometrics is Voice biometric authentication for workforce identity assurance in call centers developed by validsoft. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.
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