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Verisoul Fake Account Prevention

by Verisoul

Prevents fake account creation using device, email, and behavioral analysis

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Fraud Detection
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Verisoul Fake Account Prevention Description

Verisoul Fake Account Prevention is an identity verification platform that detects and blocks fake accounts during user registration and authentication processes. The platform analyzes multiple signals including device characteristics, email addresses, network data, and user behavior to identify fraudulent account creation attempts. The solution provides real-time decision-making capabilities to automatically block fake accounts without requiring manual reviews or adding friction to legitimate users. It addresses problems such as fake leads, skewed user metrics, spam email signups, and security risks from fraudsters. Key detection capabilities include: - Email intelligence to identify fake and temporary email addresses - Device risk analysis examining hundreds of device features to detect emulators, virtual machines, and risky devices - Bot detection using mouse, click, and touch behavior analysis - Account linking that graphically connects accounts based on browser, device, network, and email data match strengths The platform offers both a dashboard interface and API access for integration into existing systems. Verisoul automates fraud prevention decisions to help organizations protect their platforms while maintaining user experience for legitimate users. The solution is designed to help companies reduce fraud-related costs and protect revenue by preventing fake accounts before they create operational or security problems.

Verisoul Fake Account Prevention FAQ

Common questions about Verisoul Fake Account Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Verisoul Fake Account Prevention is Prevents fake account creation using device, email, and behavioral analysis developed by Verisoul. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection.

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