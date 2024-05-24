OwnID Identity Fraud Bureau
Identity fraud detection using biometric and behavioral network intelligence
OwnID Identity Fraud Bureau
Identity fraud detection using biometric and behavioral network intelligence
OwnID Identity Fraud Bureau Description
OwnID Identity Fraud Bureau is an identity verification solution that detects synthetic and recurring fraud that bypasses standard liveness checks and KYC verification. The system addresses the gap between verifying if a person is alive and if a document is valid, by determining whether an identity has been used in previous fraud attempts. The platform connects biometric recurrence across identities, behavioral patterns over time, cross-organization fraud signals, and historical identity risk context. It operates as a network intelligence system that identifies when attackers reuse faces, behaviors, and devices across different organizations and ecosystems. The solution provides privacy-preserving, behavior-based identity intelligence for enterprise-scale risk decisions. It protects login flows, transaction processes, and account recovery operations. The system is designed to stop synthetic and serial fraud after KYC verification while reducing false acceptance rates without adding user friction. Identity Fraud Bureau functions as a network-based fraud detection layer rather than a traditional blacklist, analyzing identity patterns across organizations to provide a comprehensive view of identity risk. The platform enables businesses to detect fraud that appears legitimate to conventional verification systems by leveraging cross-organizational fraud signals and behavioral analysis.
OwnID Identity Fraud Bureau FAQ
Common questions about OwnID Identity Fraud Bureau including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OwnID Identity Fraud Bureau is Identity fraud detection using biometric and behavioral network intelligence developed by OwnID. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection, Authentication.
ALTERNATIVES
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