Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service (OSS) Description

Alibaba Cloud Object Storage Service (OSS) is a cloud-based object storage platform designed to store and manage unstructured data at scale. The service provides storage infrastructure for various use cases including backup and restore, content distribution, data archiving, data lakes, static website hosting, and mobile applications. OSS offers multiple storage tiers including standard, archive, and cold archive storage classes to accommodate different data access patterns and retention requirements. The archive tier provides data retrieval within one minute, while cold archive tier offers expedited retrieval within one hour. The service includes media processing capabilities for image manipulation such as resizing, rotating, and watermarking through API calls. Transfer acceleration features redirect requests to optimal access points and leverage backbone network infrastructure to improve upload and download speeds. OSS integrates with data analytics and big data processing services, supporting ingestion of IoT data, on-premises data, and cloud data into data lake architectures. The service provides APIs and SDKs for application integration and supports various data migration methods including online migration services and third-party backup solutions. The platform is designed with 99.9999999999% durability and includes features for lifecycle management, access control, and data protection. OSS serves as storage foundation for content delivery networks, serverless computing environments, and enterprise applications requiring scalable object storage.