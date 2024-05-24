Socure RiskOS® Logo

Socure RiskOS®

by Socure

Unified fraud, compliance, and risk decisioning platform with identity-based AI

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Fraud DetectionCase ManagementAuthentication
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Socure RiskOS® Description

Socure RiskOS is a decision engine and orchestration platform designed to manage fraud, compliance, and risk across the customer lifecycle. The platform provides a unified API for risk decisioning from onboarding through login and transaction monitoring. The system features a no-code workflow builder that enables teams to design and modify risk strategies without engineering resources. Users can access over 180 pre-integrated data sources through a data service marketplace to support decisioning for onboarding, authentication, login, account changes, and transaction events. RiskOS includes case management functionality with entity network graphs, consolidated risk scores, reason codes, and user activity timelines for manual review processes. The platform supports context-aware rules that reference historical events, relationships, and velocity patterns across the organization. The platform offers backtesting and shadow mode capabilities to simulate rule changes against historical data before deployment. Pre-built workflow templates designed by fraud and compliance professionals are available for common use cases including onboarding, authentication, and transaction monitoring. Additional capabilities include explainable AI that provides natural-language explanations for scores and decisions, persistent profiles that track identity elements over time, and Hosted Flows for creating branded user experiences. The platform reports average workflow execution times under 150 milliseconds with throughput exceeding 1000 queries per second.

Socure RiskOS® FAQ

Common questions about Socure RiskOS® including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Socure RiskOS® is Unified fraud, compliance, and risk decisioning platform with identity-based AI developed by Socure. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection, Case Management, Authentication.

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