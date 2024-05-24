Verisoul Device Risk
Device risk analysis for detecting fraudulent, headless, and spoofed devices
Verisoul Device Risk
Device risk analysis for detecting fraudulent, headless, and spoofed devices
Verisoul Device Risk Description
Verisoul Device Risk is a device intelligence solution that analyzes thousands of signals from browsers and devices to identify fraudulent activity. The product detects headless browsers, spoofed devices, virtualized environments, and device farms used by attackers. The solution provides device fingerprinting capabilities to uniquely identify devices and detect suspicious patterns. It analyzes device characteristics, browser properties, and behavioral signals to assess risk levels associated with each device accessing an application or service. Device Risk integrates with Verisoul's broader fraud prevention platform to help organizations prevent bot accounts, fake account creation, account takeover attempts, and payment fraud. The system evaluates device authenticity by examining configuration inconsistencies, automation indicators, and anomalies that suggest fraudulent intent. The product operates through API integration and provides risk scores and signals that can be used to make authentication and authorization decisions. Organizations can use these signals to block suspicious devices, require additional verification steps, or flag accounts for review. Device Risk is designed to work across web and mobile platforms, analyzing devices in real-time during user interactions such as account registration, login, and transaction events. The solution aims to reduce friction for legitimate users while identifying and blocking fraudulent devices before they can cause harm.
Verisoul Device Risk FAQ
Common questions about Verisoul Device Risk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Verisoul Device Risk is Device risk analysis for detecting fraudulent, headless, and spoofed devices developed by Verisoul. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection, Authentication.
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