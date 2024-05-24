Telesign SMS Verify Logo

Telesign SMS Verify

by Telesign

SMS-based identity verification and MFA using one-time passcodes (OTPs)

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Telesign SMS Verify Description

Telesign SMS Verify is an identity verification service that delivers one-time passcodes (OTPs) via SMS for authentication and multi-factor authentication (MFA) purposes. The service provides global coverage across 230 countries and supports over 80 languages, reaching 97% of the world's population. The platform uses dynamic routing to deliver SMS messages through the most efficient carrier paths available. It employs a waterfall approach that automatically redirects failed messages to alternative carrier routes or different communication channels to maintain high delivery rates. SMS Verify includes phone number intelligence capabilities to validate user information and reduce fake account creation. The service automatically cleanses phone numbers by adjusting international dialing formats based on country, city, and message type requirements. Security features include SIM swap detection with coverage across 16 countries and integration with over 40 mobile network operators. The platform also provides International Revenue Share Fraud (IRSF) detection to identify and block messages to fraudulent numbers. Traffic monitoring capabilities flag anomalies in traffic type and volume to prevent communication fraud and malicious attacks. The system allows traffic to be split across multiple route providers to reduce message failure rates. The service is accessible through a REST API with documentation for developers. Use cases include account access protection, transaction verification, preventing fake user registrations, and securing password changes.

Telesign SMS Verify FAQ

Common questions about Telesign SMS Verify including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Telesign SMS Verify is SMS-based identity verification and MFA using one-time passcodes (OTPs) developed by Telesign. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, Authentication.

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