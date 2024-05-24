Socure Digital Intelligence
Real-time digital intelligence for identity verification and fraud detection
Socure Digital Intelligence
Real-time digital intelligence for identity verification and fraud detection
Socure Digital Intelligence Description
Socure Digital Intelligence is an identity verification and fraud detection solution that combines device intelligence, behavioral analytics, and entity profiling to assess digital interactions. The platform collects and analyzes device attributes, network connections, and historical user behavior to verify user identities and detect fraudulent activities. The solution addresses fraud scenarios across account opening, account takeover, and transaction fraud. Device Intelligence gathers device attributes, history, velocity metrics, and risk indicators to identify compromised devices, proxies, and VPNs. Entity Profiler creates historical profiles at the PII element level and links devices to digital identities. Behavioral Analytics uses algorithms to capture and analyze user behaviors for anomaly detection. The platform monitors user interactions throughout the customer lifecycle, from account origination through ongoing transactions and account changes. It integrates with Socure's Sigma machine learning models to enhance fraud prevention precision and enable real-time decision-making. Digital Intelligence can be deployed through RESTful API interfaces and client-side SDKs for iOS, Android, and JavaScript platforms. The solution provides data-driven insights to reduce manual review efforts while maintaining security controls across web and mobile channels.
Socure Digital Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about Socure Digital Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Socure Digital Intelligence is Real-time digital intelligence for identity verification and fraud detection developed by Socure. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Fraud Detection.
ALTERNATIVES
Identity risk scoring & fraud detection using exposed data from dark web sources
Risk assessment platform for customer identity verification and fraud detection
Unified fraud, compliance, and risk decisioning platform with identity-based AI
Device risk analysis for detecting fraudulent, headless, and spoofed devices
Prevents fake account creation using device, email, and behavioral analysis
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