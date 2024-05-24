OneSpan Identity Verification Description

OneSpan Identity Verification is a digital identity verification service designed for financial institutions and organizations requiring remote customer onboarding and account opening processes. The product provides multiple verification methods to authenticate user identities during digital transactions and agreement processes. The service includes document verification capabilities that use AI and machine learning to detect fraudulent identity documents in real-time. It incorporates biometric verification features that compare facial biometric data against submitted identity documents to confirm authenticity. The platform supports various verification workflows that can be configured to balance security requirements with user experience. The product integrates with electronic signature solutions to enable complete digital agreement workflows. It captures audit trails tied to verification transactions for compliance and enforcement purposes. The service offers global coverage through access to multiple verification providers via a single API integration. Organizations use the platform for digital account opening, Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, and application fraud prevention. The verification methods are designed to reduce friction during customer acquisition while maintaining security controls. The system provides real-time fraud detection capabilities to identify identity theft and account takeover attempts during the onboarding process.