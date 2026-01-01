Beyond Identity RealityCheck
Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys
Beyond Identity RealityCheck Description
Beyond Identity RealityCheck is an identity verification solution designed to prevent AI-powered impersonation fraud in digital communications. The product authenticates both users and devices before they join video meetings or chat sessions using biometric proof and device-bound cryptographic passkeys. RealityCheck verifies user identity and device posture at login and continuously during meetings or chats. Authenticated participants receive visual verification badges that indicate their verification status - green for verified users and red for unverified participants. The solution includes a tamperproof risk signals panel that provides insights for administrators to revoke access for unauthenticated participants. The product integrates directly into collaboration platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams. It performs continuous authentication by monitoring user and device compliance after initial login, with the ability to revoke access if users or devices drift out of policy. The system validates device security posture including factors such as OS version, encryption status, and firewall configuration. RealityCheck connects with security tools including EDR, MDM, and ZTNA solutions to block access when risks are detected on devices. The solution exports cryptographically linked user-device logs to SIEM systems in JSON or syslog format for forensic investigation. The product eliminates passwords entirely and uses phishing-resistant authentication factors across all devices and operating systems.
