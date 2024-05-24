Telesign Silent Verification
Frictionless mobile phone verification via MSISDN matching without user input
Telesign Silent Verification
Frictionless mobile phone verification via MSISDN matching without user input
Telesign Silent Verification Description
Telesign Silent Verification is an identity verification solution that authenticates users by matching their phone number with the Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Number (MSISDN) to verify device possession. The verification process operates without requiring any interaction from the end-user, eliminating the need for traditional one-time passwords (OTPs). The product is designed to support multiple use cases including user onboarding, account protection, and transaction verification. For onboarding workflows, it removes time-intensive authentication steps and reduces friction during new user registration. For account security, it provides device possession verification as part of multi-factor authentication (MFA) workflows to protect against account takeover (ATO) attacks. For transaction security, it verifies suspicious purchases and high-value transactions to prevent fraudulent activity and chargebacks. The solution includes SMS fallback capabilities for scenarios where silent verification cannot be completed. It operates on a global scale with expanded coverage across multiple regions and mobile networks. The verification process happens behind the scenes in real-time, requiring zero user interaction while maintaining security standards for device possession verification.
Telesign Silent Verification FAQ
Common questions about Telesign Silent Verification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Telesign Silent Verification is Frictionless mobile phone verification via MSISDN matching without user input developed by Telesign. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, Authentication, Fraud Detection.
ALTERNATIVES
Verifies identities via bank, utility, and government portal logins in 195 countries
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