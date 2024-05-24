Glide Identity GlideOut Description

GlideOut is an identity verification solution that authenticates users at the point of payment using SIM signals from mobile carriers. The product operates without requiring additional authentication steps like SMS OTPs, performing verification silently in the background during checkout processes. The solution leverages partnerships with telecommunications providers across multiple continents to access SIM-based authentication data. It transforms SIM verification into a single sign-on mechanism that can provide consent-based access to user information. GlideOut includes RCS-enabled PayLinks designed for conversational commerce scenarios, allowing customers to complete transactions through AI voice agents or chat interfaces. The system can auto-fill customer name and address information based on telco data access. The product offers flexible deployment options with SDK wrappers for integration and supports cloud deployment. Billing models include both traditional per-user pricing and monthly active number billing structures. GlideOut is positioned to reduce false payment declines and accelerate conversion rates by minimizing friction in the checkout process while maintaining fraud prevention capabilities.