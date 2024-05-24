Veridium 4F-ID Verification
Contactless 4-fingerprint biometric authentication using smartphone cameras
Veridium 4F-ID Verification
Contactless 4-fingerprint biometric authentication using smartphone cameras
Veridium 4F-ID Verification Description
Veridium 4F-ID Verification is a biometric identity verification solution that converts standard smartphones into fingerprint authentication devices. The system captures simultaneous images of four fingerprints using a mobile phone's camera (minimum 5MP) and flash, eliminating the need for dedicated biometric scanners. The solution operates by having users place their hand behind their smartphone, position four fingers within an on-screen guide, and hold steady while the camera captures all four fingerprints simultaneously. The captured biometric data is processed through Veridium's Identity Assurance Platform to deliver multi-factor authentication through a single interaction. 4F-ID Verification is FBI-certified and has been deployed by law enforcement agencies and police forces across three continents including Europe, North America, and Asia. The technology enables field officers to verify identities without additional hardware. Additional use cases include SIM card registration for telecommunications providers and general passwordless authentication scenarios. The solution works across different devices and platforms, supporting contactless biometric verification without requiring native biometric sensors on the device. The system is designed to provide identity confirmation in various environments where traditional fingerprint scanners may not be practical or available.
Veridium 4F-ID Verification FAQ
Common questions about Veridium 4F-ID Verification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Veridium 4F-ID Verification is Contactless 4-fingerprint biometric authentication using smartphone cameras developed by Veridium. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.
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