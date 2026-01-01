Verificient Veripass Logo

Verificient Veripass

Biometric identity verification system for test-taker authentication

IAM
Commercial
Verificient Veripass Description

Verificient Veripass is an identity verification system that creates baseline profiles for test-takers using biometric scans. The system captures face, ID, and knuckle biometrics to establish a trusted identity profile. It includes ID verification capabilities that use a globally available identity check to protect against forged documents. The system stores biometric data securely and enables authentication during real exams by comparing collected data against the baseline profile. Veripass can be used as a standalone solution or in conjunction with Proctortrack, Verificient's proctoring platform. Security features include SOC-2 certified compliance, 2048-bit encryption for data in transit and at rest, and storage on Google Cloud and AWS infrastructure with 11-nines reliability. The system is designed to be FERPA and ADA ready, as well as GDPR ready. The product has been used for over 8 million identity verification and monitoring sessions. It includes training and unlimited support as part of the service offering.

Verificient Veripass is Biometric identity verification system for test-taker authentication developed by Verificient Technologies Inc. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AWS, Authentication, Cloud Security.

