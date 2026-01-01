Fraud Udentify Description

Fraud Udentify is an identity verification and biometric authentication solution that validates user identities through multiple methods. The product supports ID document verification using both NFC chip reading and OCR technology, covering over 12,000 document templates from 248 countries and territories across 120+ languages. The solution performs facial recognition and voice biometric authentication coupled with passive liveness detection that is iBeta ISO 30107-3 Level 1 and Level 2 certified. The NFC technology is compliant with ICAO 9303, LDS, and PKI implementation standards, supporting ISO/IEC 14443 NFC chip standards with access methods including BAC/BAP, PACE, and EAC/EAP. The OCR technology can automatically detect issuing country and document type, read and process various barcodes (QR, PDF417, Data Matrix, Aztec Code, and others), and detect dynamic security elements such as holograms, OVI, dynaprint, and IPI. It also performs screenshot checks to prevent fraud. The product provides functionality for user onboarding, age verification, passwordless authentication, KBA replacement, KYC and AML compliance, and strong customer authentication. It includes a lightweight SDK (400KB), list management for whitelisting and blacklisting, embedded course correction to guide users during capture, and a management console for transaction oversight. The solution offers cross-platform capabilities with a secure QR engine for web-to-mobile and mobile-to-web authentication, and includes automatic NFC antenna position detection for mobile devices.