TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) Description

TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) is an identity verification system designed to address authentication vulnerabilities in Zero Trust architectures. The system creates device-agnostic, nontransferable security credentials for users including employees, contractors, vendors, partners, and customers. The platform utilizes a Global Uniqueness Registry and Cognition Engine to establish user uniqueness without relying on traditional ID documents or data. Security credentials are organization-controlled rather than user-controlled, eliminating risks associated with passwords, multifactor authenticators, and device-based credentials. QIS credentials are designed to be unique within an industry and remain unchanged over time regardless of employment status or access changes. The credentials cannot exist independently from the unique user, preventing credential harvesting even if attackers gain system access through malware or zero-day exploits. The system includes Security Registries built for enterprise environments with protocols designed to prevent attackers from creating unauthorized accounts, escalating privileges, or moving laterally within networks. The approach shifts Zero Trust from a detect-and-defend model to a prevent-and-protect framework by addressing authentication-based attack vectors.