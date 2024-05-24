TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS)
Identity verification system using quantum-based credentials for Zero Trust
TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS)
Identity verification system using quantum-based credentials for Zero Trust
TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) Description
TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) is an identity verification system designed to address authentication vulnerabilities in Zero Trust architectures. The system creates device-agnostic, nontransferable security credentials for users including employees, contractors, vendors, partners, and customers. The platform utilizes a Global Uniqueness Registry and Cognition Engine to establish user uniqueness without relying on traditional ID documents or data. Security credentials are organization-controlled rather than user-controlled, eliminating risks associated with passwords, multifactor authenticators, and device-based credentials. QIS credentials are designed to be unique within an industry and remain unchanged over time regardless of employment status or access changes. The credentials cannot exist independently from the unique user, preventing credential harvesting even if attackers gain system access through malware or zero-day exploits. The system includes Security Registries built for enterprise environments with protocols designed to prevent attackers from creating unauthorized accounts, escalating privileges, or moving laterally within networks. The approach shifts Zero Trust from a detect-and-defend model to a prevent-and-protect framework by addressing authentication-based attack vectors.
TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) FAQ
Common questions about TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) is Identity verification system using quantum-based credentials for Zero Trust developed by tascet. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Quantum Safe, Privilege Escalation, Lateral Movement.
ALTERNATIVES
Secure mobile network with post-quantum encryption and SIM swap protection
Quantum-secure VPN solution protecting data-in-motion and data-at-rest
Cloud storage with patented encryption key management and quantum-safe security
PKI solution for AI agent identity and quantum-safe cryptographic credentials
Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox