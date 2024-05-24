Telesign Verify API Logo

Telesign Verify API

by Telesign

Multi-channel user verification API supporting SMS, email, and messaging apps

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AuthenticationFraud Detection
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore IAM34 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Telesign Verify API Description

Telesign Verify API is an identity verification solution that provides user authentication across seven different communication channels through a single API integration. The product supports SMS, Silent Verify, Push Verify, Email, WhatsApp, RCS, and Viber for delivering one-time passcodes (OTPs) and authentication requests. The API enables organizations to verify users during sign-up, onboarding, account sign-in, account updates, and transaction authorization. It includes multichannel fallback capabilities that automatically route verification attempts to alternative channels if the primary method fails. The solution offers custom routing rules that allow organizations to configure different verification methods based on geographic regions or business requirements. Silent Verify provides background authentication without requiring user action, while Push Verify enables users to approve or deny access through a button press on their smartphone. Telesign Verify API includes verified sender IDs to prevent phishing and social engineering attacks. The platform is designed to reduce development time by consolidating multiple verification channels into a single integration point, eliminating the need for separate implementations for each communication method. The API supports two-factor authentication (2FA) workflows and can be configured with time-based fallback parameters to ensure delivery across different channels. Organizations can use the solution for fraud prevention, account protection, password resets, device changes, and high-value transaction verification.

Telesign Verify API FAQ

Common questions about Telesign Verify API including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Telesign Verify API is Multi-channel user verification API supporting SMS, email, and messaging apps developed by Telesign. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, Fraud Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

RSA Help Desk Live Verify Logo
RSA Help Desk Live Verify

Passwordless bi-directional identity verification for help desk interactions

0
Glide Identity GlideOut Logo
Glide Identity GlideOut

SIM-based identity verification for payment authentication and checkout

0
Jumio Risk Signals Logo
Jumio Risk Signals

Risk assessment platform for customer identity verification and fraud detection

0
OneSpan Identity Verification Logo
OneSpan Identity Verification

Digital identity verification service for customer onboarding and fraud prevention

0
Telesign Silent Verification Logo
Telesign Silent Verification

Frictionless mobile phone verification via MSISDN matching without user input

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox