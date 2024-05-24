Telesign Verify API
Multi-channel user verification API supporting SMS, email, and messaging apps
Telesign Verify API
Multi-channel user verification API supporting SMS, email, and messaging apps
Telesign Verify API Description
Telesign Verify API is an identity verification solution that provides user authentication across seven different communication channels through a single API integration. The product supports SMS, Silent Verify, Push Verify, Email, WhatsApp, RCS, and Viber for delivering one-time passcodes (OTPs) and authentication requests. The API enables organizations to verify users during sign-up, onboarding, account sign-in, account updates, and transaction authorization. It includes multichannel fallback capabilities that automatically route verification attempts to alternative channels if the primary method fails. The solution offers custom routing rules that allow organizations to configure different verification methods based on geographic regions or business requirements. Silent Verify provides background authentication without requiring user action, while Push Verify enables users to approve or deny access through a button press on their smartphone. Telesign Verify API includes verified sender IDs to prevent phishing and social engineering attacks. The platform is designed to reduce development time by consolidating multiple verification channels into a single integration point, eliminating the need for separate implementations for each communication method. The API supports two-factor authentication (2FA) workflows and can be configured with time-based fallback parameters to ensure delivery across different channels. Organizations can use the solution for fraud prevention, account protection, password resets, device changes, and high-value transaction verification.
Telesign Verify API FAQ
Common questions about Telesign Verify API including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Telesign Verify API is Multi-channel user verification API supporting SMS, email, and messaging apps developed by Telesign. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, Fraud Detection.
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