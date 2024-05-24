Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage Logo

Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage

by Anonybit

Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AuthenticationFraud Detection
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Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage Description

Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage is a biometric data management platform that stores biometric information in a distributed manner across a multi-party cloud environment. The system converts biometric samples into sharded, anonymized fragments called "anonybits" that are distributed throughout the cloud infrastructure. These fragments are never retrieved or reassembled, even during matching operations. The platform supports multiple biometric modalities including face, voice, iris, and fingerprint recognition through third-party algorithms. It can ingest biometric data from various sources such as identity verification systems, live capture, and document scans. Beyond biometrics, the system can store associated personally identifiable information including images, tokens, and document scans. The architecture eliminates centralized data repositories by distributing anonymized biometric derivatives across multiple cloud nodes. The system performs biometric matching operations without reassembling the original biometric data. The platform is designed to comply with privacy regulations including GDPR, CPRA, and PIPEDA. Anonybit Genie integrates this storage capability with identity lifecycle management functions including digital onboarding, device binding, authentication, and account recovery. Additional use cases include deduplication, blocklist checks, step-up authentication, and biometric one-time passwords for passwordless authentication.

Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage FAQ

Common questions about Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage is Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture developed by Anonybit. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, Fraud Detection.

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