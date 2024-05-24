Jumio Automated AML Screening Description

Jumio Automated AML Screening is an identity verification and anti-money laundering solution designed for banks and financial institutions. The product provides automated screening against global and regional sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP) lists, and adverse media sources. The solution combines identity verification with AML screening capabilities in a unified dashboard. It performs near real-time screening during customer onboarding and offers ongoing monitoring with proactive alerts delivered via email or API. The system uses AI and machine learning algorithms to monitor sanctions and media lists, aiming to reduce false positives in the screening process. The platform offers customizable risk screening where organizations can select which lists to screen against, including OFAC, HMT, UN, and other watchlists. It provides flexible search options through a customer portal or REST APIs. The solution supports various use cases including onboarding and screening, monitoring of existing customers, ad hoc searching, enhanced due diligence, case management, and audit trail maintenance for regulatory purposes. The product is designed to help organizations fulfill KYC and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) regulatory requirements while minimizing manual review processes. It provides automated monitoring capabilities that enable compliance teams to identify, investigate, and respond to suspicious activity in real-time or retrospectively.