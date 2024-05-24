Axiad Confirm Description

Axiad Confirm is an identity verification solution that validates user identities during credential issuance and access recovery workflows. The platform performs real-time identity proofing by verifying government-issued IDs, conducting biometric liveness detection, and cross-checking identity data to prevent impersonation attempts. The solution integrates into existing credential management workflows to verify identities before credentials are issued. It supports continuous verification during high-risk actions such as access recovery, elevated privilege requests, or device changes. The platform uses biometric liveness checks and government ID validation to detect deepfakes and social engineering attempts. Axiad Confirm is designed to meet compliance standards including NIST 800-63-3 IAL2, FedRAMP, and FIPS 201 proofing requirements. The verification process provides auditable identity proofing records for regulatory compliance purposes. The platform automates identity verification to reduce manual review processes during user onboarding for employees, contractors, and partners. It performs inline identity proofing to validate users when risky behavior is detected or when trust needs to be reestablished. The solution aims to reduce help desk tickets related to credential reissuance and access recovery by preventing unauthorized access attempts at the identity verification stage.