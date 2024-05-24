Top Alternatives to Microsoft Entra Verified IDIAM
Verifiable credential service for digital identity verification
208 Alternatives to Microsoft Entra Verified ID
Remote proctoring platform with biometric identity verification for online exams
Biometric identity verification and fraud prevention platform
AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial
Biometric identity verification system for test-taker authentication
Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys
Passwordless bi-directional identity verification for help desk interactions
ID verification & biometric authentication using face/voice recognition
Identity risk scoring & fraud detection using exposed data from dark web sources
KYC/KYB identity verification platform with device intelligence and biometrics
Real-time bank account ownership verification and risk assessment service
Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet
SIM-based identity verification for touchless check-in and authentication
SIM-based identity verification for payment authentication and checkout
Identity verification and passwordless authentication platform for govt agencies
Digital security solutions for IoT, identity tech, and digital infrastructure
Digital security solutions for IoT connectivity, identity tech, and infrastructure
Risk assessment platform for customer identity verification and fraud detection
Fraud detection via cross-customer identity verification data analysis
AI-powered AML screening and monitoring for financial institutions
Biometric authentication using selfie-based liveness detection and ID verification
Digital identity verification service for customer onboarding and fraud prevention
E-signature platform with ID verification and authentication options
Digital identity verification and SSO platform for Indonesia
Digital signature API service for electronic document signing
LEI issuer & mgmt platform for verified org identity & KYC/KYB workflows
Contactless 4-fingerprint biometric authentication using smartphone cameras
Phone number intelligence API for fraud risk assessment and user verification
Mobile identity verification service using phone number intelligence data
Multi-channel user verification API supporting SMS, email, and messaging apps
SMS-based identity verification and MFA using one-time passcodes (OTPs)
Frictionless mobile phone verification via MSISDN matching without user input
Unified fraud, compliance, and risk decisioning platform with identity-based AI
Bank account verification for digital banks, credit unions, and regional banks
Real-time digital intelligence for identity verification and fraud detection
Geo-blocking solution that detects user location and blocks restricted access
Detects proxies and VPNs using active network testing and device signals
Automated risk scoring platform for payment fraud and account verification
Device risk analysis for detecting fraudulent, headless, and spoofed devices
Phone number validation and intelligence for fraud detection
Geolocation service for detecting real user location and blocking proxies/VPNs
Prevents fake account creation using device, email, and behavioral analysis
Detects spam, scams, and fraudulent users at sign-up and sign-in
Email intelligence for detecting fake domains, temporary emails, and aliases
Verification badge for displaying fraud protection on signup/signin flows
Facial biometric verification for user authentication without government IDs
Bot detection and automated account creation prevention platform
Detects linked accounts by analyzing user attributes and device signals
Device fingerprinting for account linking and fraud prevention
CIAM solution for secure customer identity management and authentication
Liveness detection defending capture layer against injection & deepfakes
Identity fraud detection using biometric and behavioral network intelligence
Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture
Identity management platform using biometrics and decentralized architecture
Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design
Identity verification platform for credential issuance and access recovery
Identity verification platform for KYC/KYB compliance and user authentication
Identity verification solution for P2P payment applications like Zelle
Voice biometric authentication for workforce identity assurance in call centers
Identity verification system using quantum-based credentials for Zero Trust
Decentralized identity platform using SSI and verifiable credentials
Digital identity proofing solution for KYC/AML compliant customer onboarding
No-code platform for orchestrating identity verification and onboarding flows
PKI-based caller ID authentication and call signing for telecom providers
Phone-based identity verification for digital marketplaces with persistent check marks.
ML-powered identity network using cryptographic auth and tokenized ProveIDs.
Identity verification solution binding real-world identity to passkeys
Mobile identity verification platform with device binding and digital signing
AI-based identity verification platform with document and biometric authentication
Facial biometric authentication software for identity verification and reauth
Identity fraud detection software using facial recognition and watchlists
Identity verification platform with ID verification, biometrics, and KYC/KYB
AI-powered proxy & anonymous IP detection service for fraud prevention
Identity verification platform for real estate transactions and fund protection
Facial biometric authentication system for passwordless access and identity verification
Real-time AML screening for individuals and companies against global watchlists
Real-time IP analysis for detecting VPNs, proxies, Tor, and network fraud signals
Verifies identities via bank, utility, and government portal logins in 195 countries
Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding
Digital identity wallet for decentralized citizen identity in financial services
Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention
Electronic signature service compliant with eIDAS regulation
European digital transaction platform for e-signatures and identity verification
Mobile network-based identity verification and fraud prevention APIs
PKI-based digital signature solution with biometric verification
Digital signature solution using biometric verification and cryptography
Generates random email addresses to mask real email and protect identity
Digital identity verification platform using verifiable credentials & wallets
Network-based fraud intelligence platform for detecting repeat fraudsters
AI-powered fraud detection using adaptive ML for identity verification
Real-time identity network for detecting synthetic identity fraud
Biometric identity suite with behavioral & physical auth for cybersecurity access.
AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks.
Single-API KYC platform for identity verification, biometrics & doc checks.
Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening.
AI-powered identity fraud detection via real-time traffic-level analysis.
AI-driven KYC/KYB/AML platform for identity verification & compliance.
KYC/AML identity verification suite for Canadian regulatory compliance.
Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification.
NFC-based digital identity verification using German eID & EU ID cards.
Mobile app for online identity verification via German eID NFC chip.
eIDAS-compliant QES digital signing via smartphone identity verification.
Network-based identity scoring tool that verifies customers without document ID checks.
Large-scale biometric identity management platform for govts & enterprises.
Mobile app for storing & presenting Canadian govt-issued digital ID documents.
German federal tech company offering security, identity & trust solutions.
AI-powered ID document verification across 2,000+ doc types in 195+ countries.
Device fingerprinting SDK for persistent fraud detection across web and mobile.
AI-powered platform for unified fraud prevention and identity risk decisioning.
Risk intelligence tool scoring users via digital footprint signals for fraud detection.
On-prem electronic signature solution for secure document signing workflows.
eIDAS-compliant digital signature & identity verification solution.
ML-driven behavioural biometrics platform for fraud detection & auth.
Continuous behavioral user verification to separate trusted users from fraudsters.
Visitor management system for registering, tracking, and controlling building access.
Credential-based office alarm & access control system for small suites.
Physical access control phones linked to a 24/7 monitored central station.
Real-time identity verification to detect false and synthetic identities.
Single API for QES/AdES eSignatures across multiple QTSPs globally.
Single API aggregating global eID providers for identity verification & KYC.
Digital signature & document workflow platform with eKYC and eStamping.
MSP-focused help desk user identity verification via MFA push notifications.
IAL2-certified EPCS compliance tool for DEA-compliant digital Rx signing.
Business verification platform for KYB compliance, AML/PEP screening & doc checks.
Real-time KYC/AML identity verification platform across 223 countries.
AI-driven eKYC/AML identity verification platform with global doc support.
Device intelligence platform preventing fraud in iGaming via fingerprinting.
Device fingerprinting tool for BNPL fraud prevention & passive auth.
Device intelligence platform for visitor ID & fraud prevention via fingerprinting.
Browser fingerprinting tool to detect & prevent fraud in online gaming platforms.
Device fingerprinting API for e-commerce fraud prevention & visitor ID.
Visitor fingerprinting service to detect & prevent paywall circumvention.
Device intelligence signals for fraud detection across web and mobile platforms.
AI facial recognition SDK/API for identity verification across mobile, edge & cloud.
Decentralized biometric template storage via fragmentation across distributed nodes.
Licensable iris recognition algorithm for OEM/integrator biometric deployments.
Fingerprint biometric sensors and integrated systems for identity verification.
Digital signature platform with blockchain audit trail and multi-method signing.
Decentralized identity verification marketplace with token-settled trust enforcement.
Open banking service verifying bank accounts and retrieving financial data for KYC.
Document-based proof of address verification with AI, OCR & manual review.
KYC-based identity verification to detect fraud and protect proxy networks.
Automated utility bill verification service for proof-of-address via API.
Customer risk scoring tool for fraud detection in financial transactions.
Automated ID document & biometric verification service for global KYC.
Automated AML/KYC compliance checks against sanctions and govt databases.
KYC/AML compliance platform for ID verification, sanctions screening & fraud detection.
Business verification platform for KYB/AML compliance and corporate onboarding.
Online age verification tool using document and liveness checks.
No-code Bubble plugin for KYC identity verification with liveness detection.
Provider of physical ID cards, badge accessories, and visitor mgmt solutions.
Fraud detection & prevention solution for online casino platforms.
Device & location intelligence platform for fraud prevention in ride-sharing apps.
Mobile device recognition platform to detect and prevent fraud without user friction.
Behavioral biometric identity verification via keystroke dynamics analysis.
Biometric remote onboarding via selfie + ID doc scan with liveness detection.
Facial biometric solution for border checkpoints supporting CBP's EPP/SBE programs.
Biometric liveness detection to verify real human presence via face capture.
Omnichannel identity platform for biometric auth, KYC, and secure transactions.
Detects and blocks fraudulent new account registrations using identity risk scoring.
White-label digital wallet for managing verifiable credentials and DIDs.
VC lifecycle management for issuing, verifying & revoking digital credentials.
AI-powered suite detecting GenAI identity fraud via deepfakes & injection attacks.
Identity verification & auth platform combining KYC, biometrics, and AML.
AI-based doc liveness detection to prevent ID spoofing during KYC.
Biometric identity verification via single-selfie face comparison with liveness detection.
Voice biometric authentication via voiceprint for identity verification.
Multi-modal biometric identity verification suite for fraud prevention.
AI-powered age verification solution for gaming platforms via ID & biometrics.
AI-based facial recognition for identity verification and access control.
Contactless palm biometric identity verification using vein & surface scanning.
Iris-based biometric identity verification using near-infrared imaging and encryption.
Fingerprint-based biometric identity verification using AFIS for auth & access control.
Combo fingerprint & contact smart card reader, FBI certified, PIV/FIPS 201.
Standalone fingerprint recognition module for access control integration.
Legacy USB optical fingerprint reader for auth, ID & verification.
Contactless USB fingerprint reader for touchless biometric authentication.
OEM USB optical fingerprint sensor modules for hardware integration.
FBI-certified USB fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
Wireless Bluetooth fingerprint reader for biometric auth on mobile/desktop.
FBI-certified USB fingerprint reader for enrollment, auth & verification.
Standalone RS-232 fingerprint auth device for POS, access & attendance.
FBI-certified USB optical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
Compact USB optical fingerprint reader for auth, ID, and verification.
USB fingerprint mouse for biometric authentication, ID & verification.
Facial biometric & age verification using liveness detection and ZKP.
3D & 2D face recognition platform for auth, access control & payments.
Deep tech firm providing biometric digital identity & fintech hardware/software.
AI-powered doc verification for gov-issued IDs across 250+ regions.
Compliance-driven visitor management platform for enterprise physical access.
Remote identity verification for candidates during the hiring screening process.
Electronic fingerprint capture & FBI record submission service via kiosk network.
FBI/FINRA-authorized fingerprint-based background check service for businesses.
CIAM and digital identity platform for fraud prevention and user lifecycle mgmt.
Physical object authentication via diamond-dust tags linked to a digital ledger.
A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts
