Verificient Proctortrack
Remote proctoring platform with biometric identity verification for online exams
Verificient Proctortrack
Remote proctoring platform with biometric identity verification for online exams
Verificient Proctortrack Description
Verificient Proctortrack is a remote proctoring and identity verification platform designed for educational institutions and pre-employment assessments. The platform uses biometric authentication including facial recognition, ID verification, and knuckle scans to establish baseline profiles for test-takers. The solution offers multiple proctoring modes including automated remote monitoring using computer vision and machine learning algorithms, as well as live proctoring with AI assistance. The platform provides continuous identity verification throughout exam sessions and monitors for policy compliance violations. Proctortrack includes browser lockdown capabilities to prevent access to unauthorized websites, applications, or system functions during testing. The platform delivers automated monitoring at scale while providing detailed evidence and results for detected issues. Additional products in the Verificient suite include Veripass for standalone identity verification, ProctorTA for in-classroom browser lockdown, and ProctorDIY, a live proctoring platform designed specifically for K-12 environments with focus on student privacy. The platform integrates with test delivery platforms and learning management systems. Support is available 24/7/365 via live chat, phone, and email. The solution is delivered through a Chrome browser plugin and web camera interface.
Verificient Proctortrack FAQ
Common questions about Verificient Proctortrack including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Verificient Proctortrack is Remote proctoring platform with biometric identity verification for online exams developed by Verificient Technologies Inc. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Authentication, Browser Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership