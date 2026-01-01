Verificient Proctortrack Logo

Verificient Proctortrack

Remote proctoring platform with biometric identity verification for online exams

IAM
Commercial
Verificient Proctortrack Description

Verificient Proctortrack is a remote proctoring and identity verification platform designed for educational institutions and pre-employment assessments. The platform uses biometric authentication including facial recognition, ID verification, and knuckle scans to establish baseline profiles for test-takers. The solution offers multiple proctoring modes including automated remote monitoring using computer vision and machine learning algorithms, as well as live proctoring with AI assistance. The platform provides continuous identity verification throughout exam sessions and monitors for policy compliance violations. Proctortrack includes browser lockdown capabilities to prevent access to unauthorized websites, applications, or system functions during testing. The platform delivers automated monitoring at scale while providing detailed evidence and results for detected issues. Additional products in the Verificient suite include Veripass for standalone identity verification, ProctorTA for in-classroom browser lockdown, and ProctorDIY, a live proctoring platform designed specifically for K-12 environments with focus on student privacy. The platform integrates with test delivery platforms and learning management systems. Support is available 24/7/365 via live chat, phone, and email. The solution is delivered through a Chrome browser plugin and web camera interface.

