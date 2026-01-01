Top picks: Promisec PEM - Promisec Endpoint Manager, Automox Security Platform, Seqrite Endpoint Protection — plus 45 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Glow alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Glow is a commercial Endpoint Protection Platform tool developed by Glow. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Promisec PEM - Promisec Endpoint Manager, Automox Security Platform, Seqrite Endpoint Protection, PC Matic Pro, and Syxsense. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Glow, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Agentless endpoint mgmt platform for vulnerability detection & patch mgmt
Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with ML-driven threat detection
Allowlisting-based endpoint protection for SMBs against malware & ransomware.
Automated endpoint & vulnerability management platform for IT/SecOps.
Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
Endpoint protection for workstations with layered defense against malware
Agentless endpoint mgmt platform for vulnerability detection & patch mgmt
Cloud-based endpoint mgmt platform for patching, config, & software deployment
Enterprise endpoint protection platform with ML-driven threat detection
Allowlisting-based endpoint protection for SMBs against malware & ransomware.
Automated endpoint & vulnerability management platform for IT/SecOps.
Unified endpoint security platform integrating anti-malware, EDR, and mgmt tools
Automated patch management for Windows, macOS, Linux, and applications
Endpoint protection for workstations with layered defense against malware
Endpoint patch mgmt & recovery platform with automated patching & rehydration
Business endpoint protection with antivirus, malware defense, and mgmt tools
Unified endpoint mgmt platform with RMM, EDR, AV, backup & patch mgmt
Centralized AV/AM management and deployment platform within Kaseya VSA RMM
Cloud-native patch management for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
Multi-layered EPP/EDR for desktop & mobile with Anti-AI threat defense.
A repository containing scripts and configuration files to help administrators implement Microsoft AppLocker for application whitelisting based on NSA security guidelines.
Firmware-embedded endpoint resilience platform for device recovery & security
Pre-boot USB device for scanning laptops/desktops with multi-engine malware detection
Unified policy and configuration management for endpoint devices
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Managed Bitdefender GravityZone EPP deployment for small businesses.
Malware scanning and removal tool with real-time protection capabilities
AI-powered endpoint security with prevention-first approach and EDR capabilities
Unified security and IT management platform with single agent
Unified endpoint agent providing ZTNA, VPN, EPP, and fabric integration
Endpoint protection platform for business and home users with antivirus.
Protects endpoints from peripheral and removable media threats with multiscanning
Endpoint security solution for small businesses with ransomware protection
Endpoint protection platform for workstations, servers, and mobile devices
Cloud-based endpoint security platform for MSPs with EDR, MDR, and XDR
Protects NAS and file-sharing systems from malware using ML and threat intel.
Comprehensive endpoint security platform with EPP, EDR, and sandbox capabilities
Deep learning-based endpoint protection preventing zero-day threats
Deep learning-based malware prevention platform for endpoint protection
Real-time virtualization tech that contains unknown executables in containers
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization
Antivirus software for Windows and Mac with malware and ransomware protection
Security app for individuals/families protecting devices from online threats
Endpoint management solution for device controls, firewall policies, and encryption
NGAV with 9 prevention layers for malware, ransomware & exploit protection
Endpoint protection platform for MSPs with layered security and EDR
Endpoint resilience platform with self-healing apps and device recovery
Monitors endpoint ransomware preparedness and expedites recovery efforts
Endpoint management solution with privilege & device control policy enforcement
Cloud-based endpoint security platform with EDR and optional MDR services
Next-gen AV combining traditional & modern techniques for endpoint protection
EPP consolidating 7 security technologies with AI-driven threat detection
Unified endpoint protection platform with EPP, EDR, and ESPM capabilities
EPP antivirus with signature-based and behavioral malware detection
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Glow.
The most popular alternatives to Glow include Promisec PEM - Promisec Endpoint Manager, Automox Security Platform, Seqrite Endpoint Protection, PC Matic Pro, and Syxsense. These Endpoint Protection Platform tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Glow listed on CybersecTools, all within the Endpoint Protection Platform category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Glow is a commercial Endpoint Protection Platform tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Glow is a Endpoint Protection Platform tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for endpoint protection platform capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.