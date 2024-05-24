360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 Description

360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a vulnerability protection tool developed by 360 that provides immunization against multiple critical Windows vulnerabilities. The tool addresses remote desktop vulnerabilities including CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, and CVE-2019-1182, which affect the 3389 service and allow pre-authentication remote code execution. The tool protects against several major vulnerability classes including the MS17-010 SMB vulnerabilities that enabled WannaCry ransomware attacks, CPU-level vulnerabilities such as Meltdown and Spectre affecting Intel and ARM processors, and the Total Meltdown vulnerability in Windows 7 x64 security patches. Additional coverage includes the ASUS Live Update Utility supply chain attack (Operation ShadowHammer), WinRAR UNACEV2.dll vulnerability, and the IE/VBScript engine CVE-2018-8174 zero-day vulnerability. The tool is available in both online and offline versions for deployment in various network environments. It targets Windows operating systems including Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2016. The tool provides protection against vulnerabilities that could result in unauthorized remote code execution, privilege escalation, data theft, and complete system compromise.