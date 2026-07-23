Endpoint AI platform for software inventory, control, and safe AI adoption.
Endpoint AI platform for software inventory, control, and safe AI adoption.
Glow is an endpoint security platform that uses AI agents to provide visibility and control over all software running across an organization's endpoints. Core capabilities: Asset Intelligence: - Continuously discovers every endpoint and every layer of software installed across the environment - Automatically researches, reconciles, and validates discovered assets - Maintains a living, continuously updated software and device inventory that serves as a single source of truth for security teams Software Control: - Enforces adaptable policies governing what software is permitted to run on endpoints - Deploys autonomous remediation agents that identify and fix policy violations - Implements prevention mechanisms to stop issues from recurring without requiring manual intervention - Operates at a scale that exceeds what human-driven processes can achieve Safe AI Adoption: - Discovers and eliminates shadow AI usage across the organization - Ensures employees use enterprise-approved AI tools with managed accounts and settings - Provides visibility and control over AI agents operating within the environment - Addresses the risk of AI tools accessing organizational data without guardrails The platform positions itself as addressing a gap in existing endpoint tooling, noting that approximately 67% of software is invisible to conventional tools and that 30% of AI agents operate without guardrails. Glow's AI agents are designed to understand risk in the context of organizational policies and act autonomously within defined boundaries to prevent security incidents before they occur.
Common questions about Glow including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Glow is Endpoint AI platform for software inventory, control, and safe AI adoption, developed by Glow. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, Inventory.
Glow offers the following core capabilities:
Glow is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Glow is built for security teams handling Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, Inventory, Patch Management. It supports workflows including continuous endpoint and software discovery, automated asset inventory reconciliation and validation, adaptable software control policies. Teams typically adopt Glow when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/glow
Glow is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.glow.io/ or contact Glow directly.
Popular alternatives to Glow include:
Compare all Glow alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/glow
Glow is for security teams and organizations that need Shadow AI, Agentic AI Security, Inventory, Patch Management, Configuration Management. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
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