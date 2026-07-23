Glow Description

Glow is an endpoint security platform that uses AI agents to provide visibility and control over all software running across an organization's endpoints. Core capabilities: Asset Intelligence: - Continuously discovers every endpoint and every layer of software installed across the environment - Automatically researches, reconciles, and validates discovered assets - Maintains a living, continuously updated software and device inventory that serves as a single source of truth for security teams Software Control: - Enforces adaptable policies governing what software is permitted to run on endpoints - Deploys autonomous remediation agents that identify and fix policy violations - Implements prevention mechanisms to stop issues from recurring without requiring manual intervention - Operates at a scale that exceeds what human-driven processes can achieve Safe AI Adoption: - Discovers and eliminates shadow AI usage across the organization - Ensures employees use enterprise-approved AI tools with managed accounts and settings - Provides visibility and control over AI agents operating within the environment - Addresses the risk of AI tools accessing organizational data without guardrails The platform positions itself as addressing a gap in existing endpoint tooling, noting that approximately 67% of software is invisible to conventional tools and that 30% of AI agents operate without guardrails. Glow's AI agents are designed to understand risk in the context of organizational policies and act autonomously within defined boundaries to prevent security incidents before they occur.