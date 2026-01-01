Top picks: Webz.io, Lunar, Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools — plus 45 more compared.Threat Management
Gambit KnightGuard is a commercial Threat Intelligence Platforms tool developed by Gambit Cyber. Security professionals most commonly compare it with . All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Gambit KnightGuard, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Cybersecurity market intelligence platform for tracking competitors & funding
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.
Next-gen cybersecurity platform for threat detection & digital risk mgmt.
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Cybersecurity market intelligence platform for tracking competitors & funding
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
Continuous threat intelligence and exposure management across dark, deep & clear web.
Next-gen cybersecurity platform for threat detection & digital risk mgmt.
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Real-time threat intelligence platform for external cyber threat defense
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection
Cyber intelligence platform for threat detection and security posture mgmt
Threat intelligence platform combining Google, Mandiant, and VirusTotal data
Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams
Threat intelligence platform for aggregating, analyzing, and sharing CTI data
AI-powered threat intelligence platform for real-time threat intel management
AI-powered threat intelligence platform with agentic AI automation
Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation
Threat intelligence service providing alerts, analysis, and support
AI-driven cyber intelligence orchestration platform for threat intel & OSINT
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
Managed cyber threat intelligence service with org/adversary profiling
Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources
CTI platform monitoring deep/dark web, forums & threat actors for intel
AI-powered threat intelligence platform for cyber, geopolitical & physical risks
Preemptive cyber defense platform using DNS, WHOIS, and web data for threat intel
Infrastructure intelligence platform for threat hunting and investigation
3D cyber threat visualization platform for external threat monitoring
SOCRadar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a SaaS-based solution that provides real-time threat detection, digital risk protection, and AI-powered threat intelligence services across multiple environments including dark web, social media, and cloud platforms.
SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that provides dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis to help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats.
SOCRadar Agentic Threat Intelligence is an AI-powered cybersecurity platform that deploys autonomous agents to automate threat intelligence operations, analysis, and response without human intervention.
Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed
Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API
Malware intelligence marketplace aggregating multiple detection engines
Enterprise threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2, and IPs
Real-time threat intelligence platform for external threat visibility and IoC analysis
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure
Real-time threat intelligence platform with STIX/TAXII compliance
Cyber threat intelligence platform monitoring external threats & cybercrime
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
Threat intel platform combining CTI, DRPS, EASM & TPRM for exposure mgmt.
Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting
Threat intelligence search platform with correlated data graph
AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform with real-time monitoring
AI-based threat intelligence platform for analyzing and distributing threat data
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Gambit KnightGuard.
The most popular alternatives to Gambit KnightGuard include Webz.io, Lunar, Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools, CybersecRadars, and OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence. These Threat Intelligence Platforms tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Gambit KnightGuard listed on CybersecTools, all within the Threat Intelligence Platforms category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Gambit KnightGuard is a commercial Threat Intelligence Platforms tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Gambit KnightGuard is a Threat Intelligence Platforms tool within the broader Threat Management category. It is used by security professionals for threat intelligence platforms capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.