SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence Description

SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive threat intelligence platform that provides organizations with actionable insights from dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis. The platform offers five core modules including dark web intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, threat hunting, threat feed IOCs, and malware analysis sandbox capabilities. It monitors hacker forums, Telegram channels, dark web markets, social media platforms, and other communication channels used by threat actors. Key features include: - Dark web and deep web monitoring for threat detection - Vulnerability intelligence with CVE trend analysis and prioritization - Threat actor profiling and monitoring of APT groups and ransomware operators - Access to over 32,000 threat hunting rules - Malware analysis sandbox environment - Blockchain address tracking and financial flow analysis - MITRE ATT&CK framework integration with actionable visualizations - Real-time threat feed integration with API capabilities - Compromised credential monitoring and breach dataset analysis The platform provides both strategic and operational intelligence, helping security teams understand threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). It offers subscription-based monitoring, supply chain vendor tracking, and access to combolist databases for comprehensive threat coverage.