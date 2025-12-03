Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Description
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools provides access to a database of over 33 million infostealer-infected computers to identify compromised credentials and infrastructure. The platform offers free search capabilities to discover whether corporate infrastructure, employees, customers, users, or partners have been compromised by information-stealing malware. The tools enable organizations to search for compromised corporate and supply chain infrastructure, check specific email addresses and usernames for credential exposure, and identify compromised Android app users through APK name searches. The platform includes a Technology Profiler feature that allows users to discover which companies are using specific technologies through analysis of hundreds of millions of URLs. The service includes Cavalier GPT and a Cavalier Telegram Bot for accessing threat intelligence. The platform collects and indexes data from infostealer malware infections to provide visibility into credential compromises affecting organizations, their vendors, employees, and customers. Enterprise solutions offer additional capabilities including API access, real-time alerts, and comprehensive threat intelligence integration beyond the free core tools.
