A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.
DBeaver is a free multi-platform database tool for developers, SQL programmers, database administrators, and analysts. It supports any database with a JDBC driver and commercial versions also support non-JDBC datasources like MongoDB, Cassandra, Couchbase, Redis, etc. It offers features such as metadata editor, SQL editor, data editor, ERD, data export/import, SQL execution plans, and more. DBeaver is based on the Eclipse platform, uses a plugins architecture, and provides additional functionality for various databases like MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, SQL Server, and more. You can download prebuilt binaries from the official website or GitHub releases, and it requires Java to run.
A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.
A portable Docker container with preinstalled AWS security tools for SecOps on AWS.
SerpApi is a Google Search API that allows you to scrape Google and other search engines with ease.
A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options.
A standard document for software projects
A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations.