DBeaver 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DBeaver is a free multi-platform database tool for developers, SQL programmers, database administrators, and analysts. It supports any database with a JDBC driver and commercial versions also support non-JDBC datasources like MongoDB, Cassandra, Couchbase, Redis, etc. It offers features such as metadata editor, SQL editor, data editor, ERD, data export/import, SQL execution plans, and more. DBeaver is based on the Eclipse platform, uses a plugins architecture, and provides additional functionality for various databases like MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, SQL Server, and more. You can download prebuilt binaries from the official website or GitHub releases, and it requires Java to run.