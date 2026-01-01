Top picks: USB Firewall, Data Resolve inDefend, AnySecura — plus 45 more compared.Data Protection
ThreatLocker Storage Control is a commercial Data Loss Prevention tool developed by threatlocker. Security professionals most commonly compare it with . All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to ThreatLocker Storage Control, including their key features and shared capabilities.
USB device control & data protection solution for secure file transfers
Insider threat & employee monitoring platform with DLP and endpoint control.
Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform.
Enterprise DLP solution for endpoint, network, and print data leakage prevention
Multi-OS DLP solution for endpoint data discovery, monitoring, and protection
Endpoint DLP solution for detecting, classifying, and controlling sensitive data
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection
USB device control & data protection solution for secure file transfers
Insider threat & employee monitoring platform with DLP and endpoint control.
Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform.
Enterprise DLP solution for endpoint, network, and print data leakage prevention
Multi-OS DLP solution for endpoint data discovery, monitoring, and protection
Endpoint DLP solution for detecting, classifying, and controlling sensitive data
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection
Endpoint DLP solution with port/device control and removable media encryption
DLP solution preventing data leaks via email, cloud, devices, and USB transfers
Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection
Enterprise DRM solution for continuous file encryption and access control
Zero trust endpoint workspace with data isolation and secure access control
File-level encryption and access control for data-centric security
Cloud-based MSP platform for device encryption, access control & compliance.
File-level encryption platform with dynamic access controls for post-auth data security.
Client-side encryption & AI-driven data security platform for enterprises.
Endpoint DLP, device mgmt & security policy enforcement for enterprises.
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS
Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices
Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints
Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints
AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints
Enterprise DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints and cloud
AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security
Enterprise data security platform for unstructured data lifecycle control
DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection
Data protection platform with selective encryption for unstructured data
Cloud-native endpoint DLP with insider risk mgmt and user education
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data classification
Cloud-based DLP solution monitoring & controlling sensitive data movement
Unified data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information
Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.
Enterprise DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting sensitive data
AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion
DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud
Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time.
Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds
Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data
AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps
DLP and insider risk management solution for data discovery and protection
AI-powered DLP with contextual data classification and adaptive security
Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration
DLP solution for SaaS and AI apps with automated policy enforcement
DLP platform that tracks and protects sensitive data across all channels.
Cloud-focused DLP that protects data in encrypted apps and after cloud exit
DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss
Endpoint DLP solution with ML detection and encryption for device data protection
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to ThreatLocker Storage Control.
The most popular alternatives to ThreatLocker Storage Control include USB Firewall, Data Resolve inDefend, AnySecura, Somansa Privacy-i, and CoSoSys Endpoint Protector. These Data Loss Prevention tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to ThreatLocker Storage Control listed on CybersecTools, all within the Data Loss Prevention category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
ThreatLocker Storage Control is a commercial Data Loss Prevention tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
ThreatLocker Storage Control is a Data Loss Prevention tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for data loss prevention capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.