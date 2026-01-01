Polymer AI Security
Polymer AI Security is a runtime security platform designed to identify, analyze, and mitigate security risks across AI and SaaS ecosystems. The platform monitors data in motion and at rest, providing visibility into how both human and non-human identities interact with sensitive information. The system performs continuous data classification and labeling based on custom security policies. It manages access controls for both employee and AI agent identities, grouping them to control data interactions. The platform detects shadow AI usage, insider threats, and misconfigurations through risk scoring and reporting capabilities. Polymer automates policy enforcement at runtime by redacting sensitive data, revoking file access, and triggering custom workflows with optional human review. The platform includes real-time training capabilities for employees and generates audit logs mapped to regulatory frameworks including HIPAA, SOC 2, CCPA, and GDPR. The solution integrates with existing SaaS tools and supports both cloud and self-hosted single tenant deployments. It includes role-based access controls and maintains SOC 2 Type II compliance. The platform scans millions of data assets daily across various data types including commits, issues, emails, pages, files, messages, and pull requests.
