Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solutions for preventing unauthorized data exfiltration, detecting data breaches, and enforcing data security policies.
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
A quantum-safe data protection solution that secures data in transit using Layer 4 encryption, crypto-segmentation, and unified security reporting to defend against current and future cryptographic threats.
An endpoint data loss prevention solution that discovers, classifies, and protects sensitive data while controlling data transfer methods and mitigating insider threats.
Kiteworks is a unified platform that secures, tracks, and controls sensitive content communications across email, file sharing, managed file transfer, and web forms to ensure regulatory compliance and data protection.
A tool for creating encrypted volumes with self-destruction capabilities that automatically destroy data when tampering is detected or commands are issued.
A network-triggered emergency tool that overwrites LUKS encryption headers with random data to prevent forced decryption in high-risk situations.
A secure file and drive wiping tool that overwrites data with randomized ASCII characters to prevent data recovery.
