Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a
Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a
Charlemagne Labs Agent Charley is a local AI-based browser tool designed to prevent phishing attacks by evaluating links in email and across the web before users interact with them. The tool runs locally on the user's device, meaning link analysis is performed without sending data to external servers, which the company describes as a privacy-first approach. Key behaviors: - Hover-based detection: When a user hovers over a link, Agent Charley analyzes it in real-time and displays a warning directly at the cursor position, before any click occurs. - Page-level alerts: If a user does click through to a suspicious or dangerous site, Agent Charley continues to display alerts on the page itself. - Confidence-tiered warnings: Alerts are categorized by confidence level, with distinct warnings for high-confidence threats and moderate-confidence potential dangers. The tool is positioned for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) to protect employees from clicking on malicious links encountered in email or while browsing the web. Agent Charley operates as a local AI Agent, requiring no complex setup and is available with a free Basic plan for individuals.
Common questions about Agent Charley including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agent Charley is Browser-based security tool that detects social engineering and data loss risks across a, developed by Charlemagne Labs. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security, URL Filtering, URL Scanning.
Agent Charley offers the following core capabilities:
Agent Charley integrates natively with Iru, Slack, JAMF. Integration support lets security teams connect Agent Charley to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agent Charley is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to startup, smb organizations looking to operationalize data protection. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agent Charley is built for security teams handling Browser Security, URL Filtering, URL Scanning, AI Copilot. It supports workflows including real-time hover-based link analysis with cursor-level warnings, page-level alerts when a user navigates to a suspicious site, confidence-tiered threat warnings (high and moderate confidence). Teams typically adopt Agent Charley when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agent-charley
Agent Charley is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://charlemagnelabs.ai/smb or contact Charlemagne Labs directly.
Popular alternatives to Agent Charley include:
Compare all Agent Charley alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agent-charley
Agent Charley is for security teams and organizations that need Browser Security, URL Filtering, URL Scanning, AI Copilot, Content Filtering. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform.
Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic
Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.
Prevents sensitive data leaks to GenAI apps and browser extensions.
AI-native DLP platform that auto-investigates signals and surfaces real incidents.