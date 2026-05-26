Agent Charley Description

Charlemagne Labs Agent Charley is a local AI-based browser tool designed to prevent phishing attacks by evaluating links in email and across the web before users interact with them. The tool runs locally on the user's device, meaning link analysis is performed without sending data to external servers, which the company describes as a privacy-first approach. Key behaviors: - Hover-based detection: When a user hovers over a link, Agent Charley analyzes it in real-time and displays a warning directly at the cursor position, before any click occurs. - Page-level alerts: If a user does click through to a suspicious or dangerous site, Agent Charley continues to display alerts on the page itself. - Confidence-tiered warnings: Alerts are categorized by confidence level, with distinct warnings for high-confidence threats and moderate-confidence potential dangers. The tool is positioned for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) to protect employees from clicking on malicious links encountered in email or while browsing the web. Agent Charley operates as a local AI Agent, requiring no complex setup and is available with a free Basic plan for individuals.